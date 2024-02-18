A galaxy of attractions – including stars of some of the planet’s biggest ever movies – were on show, while visitors got into the spirit by dressing up as their favourite characters. Among those in attendance was Paul Warren from Star Wars’ The Force Awakens and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Billy Mansell, known from Alien: Covenant and Fantastic Beasts 2.
Organiser Kathryn Marshall said: "We believe in creating an immersive experience, and having actors of the calibre of Paul Warren, and Billy Mansell adds a unique dimension to the event."
Comic Con at New Dock, Royal Armouries, took place this afternoon. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding
Hela from The Thor Universe and Dr Otto Octavius. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding
The Ridler making an appearance ,courtesy of Andy Stokoe of York. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding
Flynn Kay, Lileth Simpson, Cora Teasdale at the Royal Armouries this afternoon. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding
Friends Pandora Parker and Robyn Levick are tickled pink to be at the event. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding
Shane Huby of Roundhay and Sykvie Simpson, four, get into character. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding