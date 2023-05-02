Former Rothwell butcher's shop could be turned into new bar
A former butcher’s shop in Rothwell could be turned into a new bar, if plans are approved.
The site at 44a Commercial Street is subject to an application being currently processed by Leeds City Council. The premises, which was formerly occupied by Deans Butchers, are currently empty with a decision expected to be made on the new proposals at a later date.
The plans show the new drinking establishment would be across two floors, with the bar at ground level and the toilet located on the first floor.