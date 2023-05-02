Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Former Rothwell butcher's shop could be turned into new bar

A former butcher’s shop in Rothwell could be turned into a new bar, if plans are approved.

By Nick Frame
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

The site at 44a Commercial Street is subject to an application being currently processed by Leeds City Council. The premises, which was formerly occupied by Deans Butchers, are currently empty with a decision expected to be made on the new proposals at a later date.

The plans show the new drinking establishment would be across two floors, with the bar at ground level and the toilet located on the first floor.

The new bar could be opened on Commercial Street in Rothwell (Google Maps)The new bar could be opened on Commercial Street in Rothwell (Google Maps)
