Former Lloyds Bank in Leeds city centre to reopen as Head of Steam pub after £1 million refit

The former Lloyds Bank on Park Row in Leeds city centre is set to reopen as a pub after a £1 million transformation.

The Head of Steam is preparing to unleash the new venue, its third in the city to date, in September creating 40 new jobs.

And it promises to deliver its usual mixture of high-quality local and international craft ales, irresistible food and retro gaming.

The gaming zone will boast an island bar, shuffleboards and a handpicked selection of retro arcade classics, including the eternally popular Streetfighter.

READ MORE: 42 places you probably visited in Leeds during a night out in the 2000s

Mark Connor , Head of Steam regional operations manager, sald: “We’re confident that our newest bar is going to blow both fans of The Head of Steam and newcomers away. Few bars can match our level of high-quality craft ales, and our food and gaming offering only adds to the experience.

"We’ve seen the brand go from strength-to-strength since we were it was acquired by Camerons Brewery in 2013, and the future possibilities are endless. We can’t wait to see you at our newest bar for a pint of ale!”

The Head of Steam have been championing great beer since 1995, and their enviable selection of draught beer really does speak for itself.

READ MORE: Historic Leeds pub launches fourth annual gin festival with beer twist

Guests will have a hard time choosing, as ales from local heroes such as Northern Monk, and Magic Rock will be on sale alongside world renowned beer brand Brooklyn Brewery, and Beavertown. Not to mention the amazing collaborations coming from the emerging Tooth & Claw Brewery

And, for those times when you fancy ‘one for the road’, the bars exclusive canning machine will be on hand to help.

Simply pick your favourite kegged beer from the fantastic selection available, and hey presto – The Head of Steam will have it canned before your very eyes into a 440ml can.

The Park Row site will also contain a tasting room complete with its very own bar, which can be used for private hire for those looking for an event that’s a little out of the ordinary. Bookings can be taken both on site, and via The Head of Steam online booking system.

Food will be available 7-days per week and via Deliveroo for those living in central Leeds. The Head of Steam are also committed to making weekends memorable, and their entertainment program includes live music on Thursdays and Fridays, and DJ’s on Friday and Saturday night.

There will also be a variety of collaborations with local breweries, tasting events and takeovers so keep an eye out on our social media for regular updates.