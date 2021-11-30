Three years ago Stacey Daniel, 40, was diagnosed with Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis (RRMS), a chronic, progressive neurological auto-immune disease which affects the central nervous system.

Stacey was part of the Leeds side that was promoted to The FA Women’s Premier League National Division in 2001.

A talented and speedy player, in her first season in top flight she was voted FAWPL Young Player of the Year.

Unfortunately in recent times the disease affecting Stacey has progressed “rapidly” and she now faces the real possibility of life in a wheelchair and totally losing her independence.

“My MS has become very active and aggressive." Stacey explained "Walking 50 metres I lose the ability to walk properly and I’m constantly tripping over and losing my balance.

“I have to sit down to put my underwear/socks on, I struggle all the time with the back of my bras, with zips, buttons, washing, doing my hair, climbing the stairs, climbing into and out of the bath, holding cutlery, a pen, a glass and brushing my teeth. I experience severe fatigue. The list is endless.”

To raise £50,000 for life-changing treatment, Stacey set up a JustGiving page, which thanks to a host of contributions from the footballing community, and members of the public has already raised more than £11,000.

Support includes her former Leeds United manager Mark Hodgson – who is urging people to help raise funds for life-changing treatment that will aid her in her battle.

“I know Stacey will not be comfortable in her decision to ask for help, she will be embarrassed. I think it is the bravest thing she could ever do." he said “It makes me so sad to think about a girl who I watched terrorise Arsenal’s defence in a Leeds shirt, struggle to live a normal life.”

Keen to live as normal a life as possible Stacey added: “I am existing but I want to live. My MS is very active and aggressive right now and I do not want to just sit around and wait for attack after attack to happen, for my body to deteriorate further and further.”

Those keen to help can donate here.