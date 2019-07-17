Former Leeds rugby player Mike Aspinall converts Victorian villas into modern homes

A FORMER Leeds rugby player is celebrating a successful conversion off the pitch – after transforming a pair of Victorian villas into modern homes.

Mike Aspinall - one half of Aspin-Hall Developments in Leeds, alongside business partner Richard Hall – has brought 15 apartments to life in his home city.

He kicked off his new career in property three years ago - and his newest, and biggest, project to date is the £2m redevelopment of Newton Villas, in Chapeltown. Mr Aspinall and Mr Hall have now teamed up with Linley & Simpson at Chapel Allerton to market the three two-bedroom and 12 one-bedroom apartments, with prices from £119,000 to £170,000. Visit www.linleyandsimpson.co.uk or call 0113 268 2100.