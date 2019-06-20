Footage shows moment fire fighters struggle to get through hospital car park due to unattended parked taxi

A fire engine attending a call to Leeds General Infirmary struggled to get into the car park - because of an unattended taxi.

The moment fire fighters had to squeeze through at a snail's pace was caught on camera by a woman stood outside the hospital's A&E department.

At one moment, a fire fighter in the passenger seat can be seen sticking her head out of the window and saying "why would you leave your car like that?"

The Amber Cars taxi was parked outside the A&E department entrance leaving only a small gap between the pavement on one side, and the raised flower bed roundabout on the other.

The driver appears to be nowhere in sight.

The woman who took the video said: "The fire alarms were going off and two fire engines had tried to pull in.

"Luckily it was a false alarm but took them a while to get past it and there was still no sign of the driver."

Amber Cars were approached for comment.