Flybe add new winter route from Leeds Bradford Airport

Airline Flybe that it is adding winter flights to one of its most popular routes from Leeds Bradford.

This year the summer flights to Newquay in Cornwall will run be extended, with a separate timetable running between November and March.

There will be two flights per week, on Mondays and Fridays, between October 27 and March 27. One-way fares start from £31.99.

The Monday service leaves Leeds Bradford at 4.20pm and lands in Cornwall at 5.35pm. The return leg departs from Newquay at 6.20pm, arriving back in Leeds at 7.35pm.

On Fridays, there is an 8.05am departure and a 10.05am return.

Flybe chief commercial officer Roy Kinnear said:-

“We are pleased to add this popular summer route to our winter schedule for the first time this year giving our customers the opportunity to enjoy the best that both destinations have to offer. The timings are perfect for long weekends and, to ensure the very best possible fares, we would advise early booking.”

Flybe also operate the Belfast, Dusseldorf and Southampton routes from Leeds Bradford.

In April, the regional airline faced criticism for cancelling around 20 flights in and out of UK airports for 'operational reasons'. The LBA to Belfast route was one of those affected. They also marked the beginning of this summer's seasonal timetable by cancelling the first departure from Newquay to Heathrow, a brand-new route.

Passengers were instead offered a six-hour coach journey from Cornwall to London after their plane was grounded over a technical issue.