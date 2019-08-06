Flood-destroyed Grinton Moor Bridge in Yorkshire Dales to be replaced ahead of UCI cycling world championships

A historic North Yorkshire bridge earmarked for next month's cycling world championships is to be temporarily replaced after it was destroyed by floods last week.

Grinton Moor Bridge was 'blasted to pieces' in last week's torrential rain storms in the Yorkshire Dales.

The stone structure formed part of the Tour de France route during the 2014 Grand Départ, and was one of the best-known viewpoints.

The bridge also forms part of the route for the men's elite road race for the UCI World Championship in September.

North Yorkshire County Council announced plans on Tuesday for a temporary replacement for the bridge, on which work is to commence this week, meaning next month's race will be able to keep to its intended route.

Engineers have been creating 3D digital designs for the new structure and have carried out a detailed topographical survey.

A spokeswoman for the authority said: The bridge formed part of the UCI Road World Championship route, but the temporary replacement will enable the race to take place on the publicised route in September."

The temporary bridge will only be for a short while, with work on a permanent replacement to begin next year.

Another bridge, near Cogden, was also damaged in the floods.

The spokeswoman added: "The masonry bridge at Grinton Moor, between Grinton and Leyburn, was washed away as torrential water carrying debris blasted the bridge to pieces.

"The bridge on the B6270 near Cogden was left standing, but severely weakened and incapable of carrying any load."

The council added that it was working with bridge contractors Hinko to get equipment at both bridge sites this week.

It said it aims to have a temporary bridge lifted into place on the B6270 this week which will sit over the top of the damaged structure.

Coun Don Mackenzie, executive member for access, said: "Our highways staff and bridge engineers have lost no time in finding solutions to help communities can get back on their feet as quickly as possible.

"In addition to the challenges we faced on the C106, we have designed a temporary structure for the bridge on the B6270 which will be laid over the bridge that has been damaged.

"We also intend to repair the B6270 road damaged by the landslip so that the entire road will be opened by August 16."