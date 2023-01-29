After finding success on primetime British TV shows such as Great British Menu and Masterchef The Professionals, local Chef, Bobby Geetha, has now set his sights on screen across the pond.

The founder, and Head Chef, of Leeds City Centre restaurant Fleur, has this week travelled to America to promote his new cookbook “Fine Dining Indian At Home” where he found himself back on the screen, this time on Chicago Daytime TV.

During the feature, Bobby shows viewers how to create his signature Samosa Bomb which was first served at his restaurant in The Light, Fleur. He also showed off Fleur’s bestselling Pink Samosa – which he created for the feature with Charcoal to transform the signature pink colour into a deep black.

During the feature, Bobby shows viewers how to create his signature Samosa Bomb.

Bobby has long held ties to the restaurant scene across the pond as he stands as Consultant Executive Chef at Indian Style Gastropub, Bar Goa.

He said: “For me, it is always so important that my restaurants keep evolving to stay relevant. This is why we work with restaurants, chefs and other food experts further afield to make sure that we’re always at the top of the game. I think that the influence of other countries and cultures is a necessity to creating great tasting food.”

“I’m just so thrilled that I’ve been able to showcase some of what the Leeds restaurant scene has to offer, across the pond. I only hope that I’ve left nothing but a great impression of what we have to offer in our city and that it might encourage people further afield to take a trip to the incredible place I call home.”

After showcasing what Leeds has to offer at this weeks Chicago Restaurant Week, popular names from Chicago's restaurant scene are keen to do the same in return.