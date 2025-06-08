The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes Daisy, a sweet and affectionate 10-month-old kitten who was found abandoned.

Here are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Daisy Daisy is a sweet, affectionate 10-month-old who’s ready for a fresh start after being found abandoned with her kitten. Now it's her turn to be cherished. She loves company, cosy spots, and a good chat. Daisy would suit a quiet home with outdoor access and no other cats. She can live with calm, cat-savvy children aged 14 and older. | RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Baby John and Frankie Baby John and Frankie are two playful, affectionate kittens who share a strong brotherly bond. Both hand-reared after tough starts, they’ve become inseparable. Energetic, curious, and full of cuddles, they’re looking for a loving home together. This adorable duo will bring double the mischief, fun, and affection to a family ready for a lifetime of love and adventure. | RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Nala Nala is an eight-year-old female domestic short hair. She is gentle and loves to lounge around but still likes to play and chase toys. More information can be found at: https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/cats/nala/ Photo: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch Photo Sales

4 . Charlie Charlie is a three-year-old curious and sociable cat who loves playtime, window watching, and sticking close to his people. He’s looking for an attentive home where he’ll get plenty of interaction, stimulation, and snacks. Ideal for experienced cat lovers, Charlie promises fun, companionship, and a charming presence in everyday life. | RSPCA Photo Sales