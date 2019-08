The Three Hulats on Harrogate Road officially opened yesterday after three months of renovation work. These 13 pictures reveal the new upgrades - including a bigger customer area inside the pub, a new open kitchen, new toilets and an improved beer garden.

The Three Hulats in Chapel Allerton jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Three Hulats in Chapel Allerton jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Three Hulats in Chapel Allerton jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Three Hulats in Chapel Allerton jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more