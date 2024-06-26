Audley Scarcroft Park: First look inside new multi-million pound luxury retirement village in Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 26th Jun 2024, 16:30 BST

A new luxury retirement village in Leeds celebrated its official opening on Wednesday (June 26).

Audley Scarcroft Park is located at the heart of the “Golden Triangle”, formed by Ilkey, Harrogate and York, and features 172 luxury one and two-bedroom properties.

The homes, starting at £465,000, are located in and around the restored Grade II Listed Scarcroft Lodge, which houses the village’s Thackaray’s restaurant, bar, library and luxury health and wellness facilities with a gym and swimming pool.

It is run by general manager Paul Donkin, and all the services and facilities are available to the surrounding community.

Here are 18 pictures from the grand opening of Audley Scarcroft Park:

