Mark Gregory: Fears grow for Halifax man missing for two weeks
Calderdale Police would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Mark’s whereabouts or movements.
The last confirmed sighting of the 43-year-old was in the Huddersfield Road area of Halifax at around 12.30pm on Sunday, December 8.
There was also a potential sighting of him in Otley on Wednesday, December 11.
He is described as a white man, tall, of slim build, with short hair. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, dark blue trousers and black trainers.
The only photographs currently available to the police are one of Mark from over a decade ago and a blurry CCTV image.
If anyone has any information that could assist officers in their ongoing enquiries to locate Mark, they are asked to contact police in Calderdale via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1327 of 11 December.
