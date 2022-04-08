And who better to find out more about the man behind the DJ than his local TV crew - Latest TV - ahead of his summer of shows.

The company has followed his work and career closely including meeting him at Hove Lagoon, where he’s often serving coffee and having a chat with his customers.

Fatboy Slim. Picture: Getty Images.

This short film provides a glimpse into Norman’s life and work in Brighton over the years, as well as his previous Big Beach Boutique show and concerts at the Amex stadium.

Latest TV presenter Guy Lloyd enjoys a walk with Norman around his hometown to find out what makes him tick.

This year sees the return of his epic beach gig on Brighton Seafront on 22 July, entitled On The Beach, the 20th Anniversary of his first Big Beach Boutique.