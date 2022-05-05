Jane Parkin was married to husband Glenn for more than 36 years.

Glenn passed away in January 2021 after a courageous five year battle against Prostate cancer, Jane told the YEP.

The event went down a storm and raised more than £1,000

Jane said 2021 was an "extremely difficult time" for her family.

She also owns the popular Cottage Designs Boutique in Farsley and Covid lockdown restrictions which forced her to close the shop "added" to her grief.

Cottage Designs is a local independent boutique showcasing stylish, "contemporary garments for any occasion".

The Farsley community came together for a fashion show event at Deeva restaurant on April 26 - filled with 'food, fun and fashion' - to support the Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley which helped to care for Glenn during his cancer ordeal.

This was the second event of its type and the women who attended helped to raise more than £1,000 on the night - increasing their tally over £6,000 so far.

Speaking to the YEP, Jane said: "The ladies who attended were so generous as cancer hits everyone and every family.

"We are so fortunate to have such a wonderful peaceful place that gives passion & understanding to both patients and their loved ones too.

"They were just so supportive when I lost my husband Glenn, so I wanted and will continue to raise money to give back, to help others, which gives me great comfort."

Glenn Parkin

One teenager who stole the show at the event was 15-year-old Eve Hand, who has Downs Syndrome.

She was modelling for her granddad and uncle who had both sadly passed away from cancer in the past 15 months.

Eve told her mum Lisa Daley she had one "of the best evenings of her life".

Jane explained: "Eve was born with Down’s syndrome but nothing stops this special young lady.

"She had the place on their feet, as she strutted herself around the catwalk not once but five times, what a perfect top model she was.

"She told me she was a real woman!

"She made everyone proud and was totally amazing."

Jane, who lived with Glenn in Bramley, said: "He was such an inspirational man, kind, funny and loved by everyone.

"It was heartbreaking to lose him.

"We respected his wishes to the end and he was nursed at home with his view from his window, which he loved."

Jane said the hospice was an "amazing place."

Jane told the YEP that she hoped men who read this article would "get checked, the earlier the better".

She added: "Glenn’s [cancer] was discovered when it was too late and in an aggressive stage.