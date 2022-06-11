Farsley Celtic Deaf FC set to compete on BT Sport in FA Disability Cup Finals

This weekend has been described as the biggest in the disability football calendar according to the FA.

Two Yorkshire clubs will line up in this weekend’s finals, with Leeds based Farsley Celtic Deaf FC and NE & Yorkshire Cerebral Palsy FC set to take to the pitch at St George's Park.

The matches will be broadcast live on BT Sport and twelve teams will compete to win the Partially Sighted, Blind, Deaf, Cerebral Palsy, Powerchair and Amputee trophies.

Farsley Celtic Deaf FC (Hashim is far right on back row)

Hashim Mahmood, 21, from Leeds has played for Farsley Celtic since the club was founded when he was only 15.

This is the first time the deaf final has been broadcast live and he is determined to showcase the standard of deaf football and help Farsley to their first trophy.

Next season, Hashim and the club will travel to Poland to represent England in the European Champions’ League.

Speaking to the YEP, Hashim, from Beeston, said he was "really proud" of his team.

He said the moment was the "first step of a journey to the future to improve our diversity and increase awareness in deaf football community".

Hashim has high aspirations of becoming a footballer semi-professionally or training to be a coach in the future.

He added: "I got involved in the team when I was 15 when they first established in 2016.

"It is a brilliant mix of a team with younger and older players.

"I’m really proud and proud of my team that we made it to final.

"It is a brilliant feeling, even if I am a little nervous.

Hashim praised BT Sport for being "inclusive" by showcasing the finals and letting his team "demonstrate their standard".

"Also, it is positive for younger people to look up to us and try get involved with the deaf football community", he added.

"I’m sure they will have an amazing experience in deaf football community once they join in any deaf football team."

Hashim plays "everywhere" across the pitch but prefers to play as an attacking midfielder as he loves creativity.

He explained how without his hearing, he instead has to rely on his eyes to look around "every 10 seconds".

"Even before I receive the ball I must check my shoulder from right to left to see if nobody is marking me", he said.

"It not that difficult as I got used to it and get on with it.

"The more I look, the more aware I am."

For other potential players of the future, Hashim added: "Don't quit, suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion."