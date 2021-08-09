Farsley based Amity Brew Co launches collaboration wheat beer with Beavertown Brewery

To celebrate Beavertown’s ninth birthday, they’ve invited different beer collaborations from the food and drink world to collaborate.

One of their selections was Farsley's own Amity Brew Co - a thriving brewery in Sunny Bank Mills.

The American Wheat beer - available in two thirds of a pint for £3.80 - is described by the brewery as 'cornflakey with notes of tangerine - super refreshing!"

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greig Swanson - brewer at Amity Brew Co

Speaking to the YEP, founder of Amity Brew Co, Russ Clarke, 37, said: "Throughout the years the team at Amity has worked within the craft beer world so when former colleagues Meg and Horacio invited the team to brew at Beavertown, they were delighted to get the band back together.

"Brewer Greig Swanson headed down to London to take part in brewing the American wheat beer with the Beavertown team.

"This collab ticks our box for valuing friendship and community plus as a new startup, we couldn’t resist the chance of looking at some shiny tanks as the Beavertown set up is very impressive."

The collaboration comes just months after a huge Beer 52 order of more than a year supply of stock.

Speaking at the time, Russ said being included in the Yorkshire box alongside established popular breweries in the county was "a huge step" so early in their venture.

He said early reviews from customers had been very positive which felt "amazing".

Russ added: "We have largely been selling online and through our taproom, we’ve built a strong community through social media because they followed our pandemic journey.

"To be listed in Beer52 opens our brand up to a national audience who haven’t heard our journey and will judge us purely on the quality of the beer.

"So far, the reviews have been very positive which is amazing.”

Amity Brew Co is situated in Sunny Bank Mills, Farsley.