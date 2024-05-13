Fans left stunned after spotting Hollywood superstar Jack Black walking through Leeds city centre
The School of Rock star, who was performing at the First Direct Arena with band Tenacious D, was glimpsed by flabbergasted enthusiasts on Park Row the day before the gig.
He later paid a visit to Japanese restaurant Sushi Nakamura, on Eastgate, as thrilled staff took pictures with the Emmy Award winning actor.
Mathew Evans was with mates at the Wetherspoon pub on Park Row when he spotted a familiar face wearing a flamboyant shirt. Stepping outside, he waited until hearing the actor’s distinctive American accent before approaching.
“We weren’t sure if it was him or not, so we waited until we heard him speaking,” said the 21-year-old, who works at the Merrion Centre.
“No one else noticed him. We asked for a quick picture and he told us to walk with him. He was really cool, but it was a bit of a shock!
“I love his movies and the lad I was with listens to his band. It didn’t sink in until later that we’d just met Jack Black.”
The A-lister, who was set to play the Leeds First Direct Arena the following day (May 11), also called into the high-end restaurant Sushi Nakamura with bandmate Kyle Gass.
In a post on the venue’s Instagram, the team said: “Thank you very much for finding me and visiting my world!
“I had a very good time with these special fun people. Hopefully see you again in Leeds or perhaps I can act as a sushi chef for your next tour or film?”
