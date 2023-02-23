Laura Turnbull died aged 35 recently following a battle against cancer, and her death has led to heartfelt tributes from family and work colleagues keen to shine a light on her “strength, enthusiasm for life and commitment to raising awareness of metastatic breast cancer”.

Laura had been fighting cancer for eight years and made it clear from her initial diagnosis that she was determined to battle the condition head-on and raise as much awareness of the disease as possible.

As well as continuing in her beloved role as a vet at Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield for as long as she could, Laura used social media to support others suffering from cancer. She also raised money for breast cancer charities and fronted a Marks and Spencer campaign in Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Her love of animals, not least her many patients at Paragon, also shined through as she continued to work during Covid despite being vulnerable herself.

Laura’s mum, Hilary, said: “Laura’s love of animals started early. When she was young she loved horse riding and would spend all day on a Sunday working at local riding stables, mucking out in order to get a free riding lesson.

“Her free spirit also emerged from a young age as Laura was always happy and cheerful – and sometimes a bit mischievous, getting into many scrapes and a few visits to A&E, although thankfully nothing too serious.

“Laura was strong, determined, beautiful, intelligent, funny, sensitive, kind and loving. She was one of a kind and she touched everyone she met, inspiring people without even knowing it.”

Laura had previously posted on her GoFundMe page: “My motto is the Hindi saying ‘har pal me zindagi’, which loosely translated means ‘enjoy every moment’. I certainly try to appreciate everything and I am grateful for what I have.

“Of course, I don’t want to die but we all will at some point, so at least I have time to accept it, right?”

Hilary added: “I’m very proud of what Laura achieved but perhaps none more so than when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer and her determination to continue training as a veterinary nurse.

“She continued to work and study and passed all her exams in 2016, also receiving a veterinary nursing award for ‘best veterinary nursing final year student’.”

Laura’s inspirational spirit encouraged colleagues at Paragon to launch the GoFundMe account so she could fulfil an ambitious bucket list of activities. Among those she was able to tick off were a visit to the Himalayas, spending Christmas in New York and attending a Broadway show.

Paragon’s nursing team leader Stacy Carlton said: “Without a doubt, Laura was the best, strongest and bravest person in the world.

“She was also one of the best veterinary nurses that I’ve ever worked with. Every single patient received her total devotion to providing the best level of care.

