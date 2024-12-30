Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a Leeds United fan who died from cancer days before Christmas have thanked the Whites community for their outpouring of love and support.

Adam Thomas died aged 36 on December 22 after being diagnosed with an “inoperable and incurable liver cancer” in September, having fallen ill in the summer.

Adam was well-known among the Leeds United faithful for a series of social media channels that he ran under the moniker of WALMOT, which stood for ‘We’re All Leeds Marching On Together’.

Leeds United fan Adam Thomas sadly died on December 22 from liver cancer | Handout

Adam, who lived in Nottingham, reached out to his tens of thousands of followers as he began receiving treatment and the support he received from the community helped carry him during his darkest days, his sister Cassie told the YEP.

With the help of funds raised by the Leeds United supporters, Adam was able to get married in November to his fiancé of five years Liz and “build memories” with his three children.

Cassie told the YEP that after Adam was told he had incurable cancer, it became “all about prolonging his life”.

She said: “He was really poorly but was trying his best to keep occupied and get things done.”

Adam Thomas with his three sons | Handout

As Adam’s condition deteriorated and he was unable to work, he decided to set up a GoFundMe account and in turn received over £13,000 of donations.

Cassie said: “He was really appreciative of that. It showed that there are so many decent people out there.”

He also continued running his Leeds United accounts, with Cassie saying: “He felt a little bit alone so he used the platform to reach out. It helped him a lot and it was nice to see because it must have been so hard for him to be faced with that kind of battle.

“He received messages from others who had been through similar situations which was a big lift.”

Adam continued interacting with fans through the social media pages, which were initially set up by his dad Mike. Adam took over the reigns following his dad’s death from cancer in 2019.

Cassie said: “It made Adam more determined because it was a fast process for dad as well. They are really sad circumstances.”

Adam died at home surrounded by his family on December 22. Cassie said: “He was a very family-orientated man and the sort of guy who always wanted the best for everyone. That’s why he got so much strength from the goodwill that everyone sent him.”

The family have since set up another GoFundMe account, which will go towards the funeral costs and supporting Adam’s family going forward.

The page has so far received nearly £12,000. Cassie said: “We have had such a massive, overwhelming response to it.”