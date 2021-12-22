Family go viral for hilarious scathing Christmas song about 'Greengates Junction'

The Harmer family are sick of being stuck at the notoriously busy junction in Greengates near Sainsbury's - with roadworks totalling more than 18 months and seemingly due to continue into 2022.

Eager to air their frustrations, Tom and his daughters put together a song based on 'Do they know it is Christmas?', with full new lyrics including "and we won't be going anywhere this Christmas time".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Harmer and family in their rendition cc Tom Harmer

Their hilarious song has now gone viral across Facebook with hundreds of comments and thousands of views in the last 24 hours.

Speaking to the YEP, Tom Harmer said the idea originated from his eldest daughter Poppy, 13.

He said: "The roadworks have been awful for about 18 months.

"We live in Greengates and work from home so fortunately don't have to go through it very often but our kids go to school locally and we have seen tailbacks go on forever.

"We had the idea as a family to rewrite the lyrics to that song, and then my eldest daughter ran with it and worked them out with her guitar in her room.

"My wife helped find tune them with her."

The family premiered the song at a beer and carols event at the Dog and Gun pub last week.

Tom continued: "It got a really good reception, everyone was laughing and singing along and people said we should try and get it out there."

Since posting the video on Greengates Matters, the clip has gone viral.

"I just hoped it’d bring some Christmas cheer to people", Tom said.

"The roadworks have caused a lot of frustration to so many people for so long, and there’s been many a ‘understandable rant’ on the Facebook page.

"I think we just wanted to bring a lighter side to it too."

Tom can't believe the reception the video has had.

"We posted it just before dinner with the grandparents and after dinner we’d already had over 100 comments of people loving it, and wanting to share it.

"The group is private, so I re-posted it on my profile and then it just kept growing and growing.

"It’s taken us by surprise, but we’re thrilled that it’s resonated and made so many people laugh."

"I think the response show just how many people have been affected by the roadworks!"

The video stars Poppy, 13, Jules, 11 and six-year-old Holly with Tom.