The protesters blocked the road to all vehicles and camped out overnight, causing traffic disruption and a backlash from some residents. From people's assemblies to a mass 'die-in', here are 19 pictures that show how the protests unfolded.

1. Day 1: Police called to bridge West Yorkshire Police were called to Victoria Bridge, near Bridgewater Place, on Monday at about 10am to reports of protesters blocking the road. 0 Buy a Photo

2. Day 1: Yellow boat blocks the bridge Extinction Rebellion protesters had used a yellow boat to block Victoria Bridge to all traffic. They urged the government to 'act now' to put an end to climate change. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Day 1: Police oversee protests Police lined up to block to road to traffic and oversee the protests. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Day 1: Protesters laid on road Protesters blocked the bridge by lying down in the middle of the road. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more