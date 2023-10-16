Experts left perplexed by strange humming sound in Leeds suburb as Hunslet residents keep 'nuisance diaries'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The vexatious sound was first reported in Hunslet two months ago, but its source has yet to be identified as an investigation continues.
It has been described as a low-frequency buzzing by those living close to the banks of the River Aire, in the vicinity of Yarn Street and National Road.
Labour Coun Paul Wray, who represents the Hunslet and Riverside ward, said he has been contacted by several people about the issue.
"It's a bit of a weird one," he explained. "Part of the estate is hearing the humming, but other parts aren't. I haven't personally heard it, but apparently it is worse at night.
"It could be that something is helping to transmit the sound across the estate, which is why only certain parts are hearing it, but God knows how."
Experts from Leeds City Council's Environmental Health department have been to assess noise levels – and residents have been asked to keep ‘nuisance diaries’ – but, so far, no solution has been found.
The housing development sits across the river from the Cross Green Industrial Estate, where the clamour of construction is not uncommon, but there are doubts that the noise is loud enough to carry over to the houses.
However, Coun Wray remained determined this week to pinpoint the source of the Hunslet hum.
He said: "It wasn't there a few months ago, so something has clearly changed. There's no logic as to why it is only affecting this particular set of residents, so council officers are sort of scratching their heads."