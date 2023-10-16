Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Experts left perplexed by strange humming sound in Leeds suburb as Hunslet residents keep 'nuisance diaries'

Experts have been left “scratching their heads” at a mysterious humming noise irking residents of a Leeds estate.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The vexatious sound was first reported in Hunslet two months ago, but its source has yet to be identified as an investigation continues.

It has been described as a low-frequency buzzing by those living close to the banks of the River Aire, in the vicinity of Yarn Street and National Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Labour Coun Paul Wray, who represents the Hunslet and Riverside ward, said he has been contacted by several people about the issue.

Most Popular
A mysterious buzzing sound has been reported in the vicinity of Yarn Street and National Road, in Hunslet, Leeds, according to Coun Paul Wray who represents the Hunslet and Riverside ward at Leeds City Council. Photo: Google.A mysterious buzzing sound has been reported in the vicinity of Yarn Street and National Road, in Hunslet, Leeds, according to Coun Paul Wray who represents the Hunslet and Riverside ward at Leeds City Council. Photo: Google.
A mysterious buzzing sound has been reported in the vicinity of Yarn Street and National Road, in Hunslet, Leeds, according to Coun Paul Wray who represents the Hunslet and Riverside ward at Leeds City Council. Photo: Google.

"It's a bit of a weird one," he explained. "Part of the estate is hearing the humming, but other parts aren't. I haven't personally heard it, but apparently it is worse at night.

"It could be that something is helping to transmit the sound across the estate, which is why only certain parts are hearing it, but God knows how."

Experts from Leeds City Council's Environmental Health department have been to assess noise levels – and residents have been asked to keep ‘nuisance diaries’ – but, so far, no solution has been found.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The housing development sits across the river from the Cross Green Industrial Estate, where the clamour of construction is not uncommon, but there are doubts that the noise is loud enough to carry over to the houses.

However, Coun Wray remained determined this week to pinpoint the source of the Hunslet hum.

He said: "It wasn't there a few months ago, so something has clearly changed. There's no logic as to why it is only affecting this particular set of residents, so council officers are sort of scratching their heads."

Related topics:HunsletLeeds