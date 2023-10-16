Experts have been left “scratching their heads” at a mysterious humming noise irking residents of a Leeds estate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The vexatious sound was first reported in Hunslet two months ago, but its source has yet to be identified as an investigation continues.

It has been described as a low-frequency buzzing by those living close to the banks of the River Aire, in the vicinity of Yarn Street and National Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour Coun Paul Wray, who represents the Hunslet and Riverside ward, said he has been contacted by several people about the issue.

A mysterious buzzing sound has been reported in the vicinity of Yarn Street and National Road, in Hunslet, Leeds, according to Coun Paul Wray who represents the Hunslet and Riverside ward at Leeds City Council. Photo: Google.

"It's a bit of a weird one," he explained. "Part of the estate is hearing the humming, but other parts aren't. I haven't personally heard it, but apparently it is worse at night.

"It could be that something is helping to transmit the sound across the estate, which is why only certain parts are hearing it, but God knows how."

Experts from Leeds City Council's Environmental Health department have been to assess noise levels – and residents have been asked to keep ‘nuisance diaries’ – but, so far, no solution has been found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The housing development sits across the river from the Cross Green Industrial Estate, where the clamour of construction is not uncommon, but there are doubts that the noise is loud enough to carry over to the houses.

However, Coun Wray remained determined this week to pinpoint the source of the Hunslet hum.