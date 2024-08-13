Experts issue ‘morning after’ drink driving warning to those going to Calderdale Pride this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Many assume they’re safe to drive the morning after, but experts warn they could still be over the limit.

With Calderdale Pride taking place at Halifax’s Piece Hall this Saturday, experts are warning attendees to think twice before they get behind the wheel of their car on Sunday morning, as they could still be over the legal alcohol limit or suffer from slower reaction times.

The event typically draws in crowds of around 28,000 people, for the lively and inclusive celebration. And while consuming alcohol is of course optional, many chose to enjoy a few drinks as part of the festivities.

While attendees may feel ‘OK’ the next day, pharmacist Carolina Goncalves warns that motorists shouldn’t just automatically assume they’re fine to drive.

Around 28,000 people are expected to attend Calderdale Pride this weekend

She said: “The time it takes for the body to metabolise alcohol varies among individuals. The more you drink, the more alcohol there is for your body to metabolise. While some studies suggest it takes about an hour to metabolise one unit of alcohol, there is no fixed timeframe for how long alcohol stays in the system.”

A worrying recent study by the temporary car insurance experts at Dayinsure found that around one in seven motorists (15%) immediately assume they’re always ‘sober enough’ to drive the morning after a big drinking session.

If caught driving while ‘over the limit’, the potential consequences are severe, ranging from a £2,500 fine up to life imprisonment.

Having a drink driving offence on your record can also cause your car insurance costs to increase significantly and may even affect your current job status and future employability.

Even if your alcohol level is below the legal limit the next day, Carolina says that you may still not be ‘safe’ to drive. She said:“When hungover, many people experience nausea, grogginess, headaches, and tiredness. These symptoms can significantly impair cognitive functions and physical coordination. As a result, driving performance is adversely affected: reaction times slow down, and concentration levels decrease.”

In addition to taking extra care the day after Calderdale Pride, Dayinsure’s experts are also reminding attendees to take a taxi or public transport home, or arrange a lift with a friend or family member (who hasn’t consumed alcohol) after the event.

Their survey discovered that around one in five (19%) UK licence holders have knowingly driven home from an event while over the legal alcohol limit.

Men were found to be twice as likely as women to have done this (26% versus 13%), and younger drivers aged 25-34 are also more likely to have done this (31%).

Almost two in five who admitted to drink-driving said they did this simply because it was ‘easier than getting a taxi’ (39%) while 44% said it was because they ’needed their car for work or travel the next day’.

Nicholas Shaw, Director of Operations at Dayinsure added: “Despite how well you think you know yourself and can judge if you’re ‘sober enough’, the simple fact is that driving after even just one drink is not a good idea.

“Not only are you putting yourself and others in real danger, but you’re also risking huge legal and financial implications if an accident were to occur.

“If you know you’re going to be tempted to jump behind the wheel after a few drinks, the best option is always to leave the car at home or assign a designated driver in your group who is less likely to want a drink. Temporary insurance can cover them to drive your car, if they don’t have one.”