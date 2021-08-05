Experience cinema under the stars at Leeds Harewood House

The grandeur of Harewood House will provide the impressive backdrop for socially spacious outdoor screenings of four hit movies in September.

First up will be Top Gun on Thursday, September 16, followed by Dirty Dancing on Friday, September 17, and then The Greatest Showman sing-a-long on Saturday, September 18.

The final screening will be Downton Abbey, which used Harewood House as filming location for the hit movie, on Sunday, September 19.

Harewood House is one of four Yorkshire venues by used by Luna Cinema. The others are York Minster, Sheffield Amphitheatre and Castle Howard.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “There could hardly be a more anticipated summer than this 2021 post-lockdown season; every outing we arrange is set to feel special and unique after so long away from the people and activities we love. Cinema has provided the magic of escape through the decades, and we know that The Luna Cinema can bring joy and respite to the lives of movie-goers across the country this summer, more than ever before.

"After so many months spent watching films at home, we are delighted to be inviting the people of Yorkshire to return to the big screen, with our brand of socially spacious, open air cinema experiences including York Minster, Harewood House, Sheffield Amphitheatre and Castle Howard."

He added: "So, picture this: your favourite film; the people you’ve missed (or just missed spending quality time with); a starry summer sky above, and all around you the most inspiring and beautiful settings. We are promising our guests an outing worthy of the wait – and we are counting down the days to welcoming Britain back to the movies.”

Tickets are available to buy from thelunacinema.com - prices start from £15.50 including booking fees.

Audiences can choose to upgrade their general admission ticket with an optional seated upgrade ticket to include use of a Luna director’s chair, or for the ultimate VIP experience guests can opt for the Luna Luxe ticket, which offers two people the chance to watch the film from luxury sofa seating with blankets, heaters, a sharing hamper of food, a bottle of bubbles and a mini cup of luxury ice cream Häagen-Dazs, to complete the cinematic experience.

