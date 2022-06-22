Excitement ahead of garage sale across Calverley this Saturday - with more than 50 houses expected to take part

The event is organised by a group of parents and teachers called “Friends of Calverley Parkside”.

It was first set up in 2012 by schools in the area and has run every other year since.

This is the first event of its type in the area since the Covid pandemic.

Garage sale school fair

Calverley Parkside School has missed out on vital fundraising events due to the pandemic but it is hoped the latest event - set to take place on Saturday June 25 between 11am and 3pm - will boost their funds.

Laura Jones, 36, is the chair of the parent and teacher association and teaching assistant at Calverley Parkside School.

She said: "This is the first year back since Covid and we are hoping for it to be a huge event.

"Over the past two years we have missed out on raising funds for school due to Covid restrictions, estimated to be around £15,000, so it’s hit us hard.

"School rely on the extra money that we raise as a PTA to pay for iPads, books, sports equipment and other goods.

"The garage sale is not only about raising funds for school, but creating a fun day out for all local families which we haven’t had for a long time now in Calverley, and also helping to support all the local businesses who are involved with the event too."

Calverley community choir will be performing, there will be stalls in the park at the cricket club and at Calverley Parkside school, Laura explained.

"Lots of small business owners will be having stalls selling homemade items, pet products, balloon modelling and face paints", she added.

"The Post office will be selling maps.

"A local Pilates instructor is offering a session in the park.

"In previous years we had over 50 houses take part by having garage sales in their front gardens, in the village wide event and we’ve had people from across Leeds come to Calverley to visit.