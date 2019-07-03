Ex homeless man gains new travel experience

A former homeless man from Leeds has travelled abroad for the first time to take part in a huge charity sale in Paris.

Josh Holroyd, 22, who now lives and works at homelessness charity Emmaus Leeds, was part of a team that attended the Salon Emmaus in the French capital.

A group of six people from Emmaus Leeds teamed up with community members from Emmaus Mossley to take a van load of bric-a-brac, clothes, textiles and small furniture items to sell at the recent event.

Speaking about the experience, Josh said: “This was my first time abroad but it has opened my eyes and made me want to experience different countries and cultures.

“Emmaus helped me get a passport and now I want to do more travelling. I really enjoyed meeting other communities and seeing how they do things differently.

“I learnt new things, made some great connections and feel really proud of how much our stall raised for solidarity.”

Although Emmaus Leeds is an independent charity, it is part of a much wider Emmaus movement of 350 groups located in 37 different countries. This year’s Salon Emmaus also marked the 70th anniversary of the movement which was founded in France just after the Second World War.

Joanne Stafford, Projects & Events Leader at Emmaus Leeds, said: “This was the third time I have taken a group of companions over to the Emmaus Salon in Paris.

“It’s a tiring weekend and there are always hurdles to overcome but our companions always do us proud and get so much out of the experience.

“It’s amazing how we manage to get so many of our Emmaus communities all in one place, speaking different languages and having different ways of doing things, and yet working together so fluidly. It’s an incredible atmosphere and we meet so many inspirational people every year.”

Emmaus Leeds supports 26 former homeless people by providing them with a home and work in a community setting.

The concept of solidarity, getting involved in volunteering and helping groups in need, is a central ethos of Emmaus.