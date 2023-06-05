Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down

Ewan McGregor: Hollywood actor pictured in Halifax filming his new drama A Gentleman in Moscow

Hollywood A-lister Ewan McGregor has been snapped with hotel staff while filming for his star-studded drama set during the Russian Revolution.
By SWNS Reporter
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:56 BST

The beaming actor, 52, was sporting a wide-brimmed moustache, ripped jeans and a grey cardigan in the photos taken at Holdsworth House, in Halifax, Yorks.

McGregor has spent the last six months shooting at locations across the North of England for his upcoming period piece, A Gentleman in Moscow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He will star as Alexander Rostov in the series opposite his real-life wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who he married last year.

McGregor has spent the last six months shooting at locations across the North of England. Picture: Holdsworth House / SWNSMcGregor has spent the last six months shooting at locations across the North of England. Picture: Holdsworth House / SWNS
McGregor has spent the last six months shooting at locations across the North of England. Picture: Holdsworth House / SWNS

The joint Showtime and Paramount Plus series is based on Amor Towles bestselling novel and follows the life of a count exiled in a Moscow hotel during the revolution.

Staff at Holdsworth House - which has been used as a set for hit drama Happy Valley - said it was a "pleasure" to welcome the "unassuming" actor last Friday (June 2).

A spokesperson for the hotel said: “It's always a real honour and treat for us to have the stars of stage and screen stay at Holdsworth House.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ewan McGregor was easily one of our most unassuming guests, generous with his time and lighthearted about being snapped with the team.

“We're lucky to have had so many TV and film cast and crew in Halifax in recent years. We've nicknamed it Hali-wood.

“Whilst we always love to get a photo of celebrities at the hotel, our job is to ensure they have a brilliant experience and a relaxing stay, so professionalism always comes first.

“If guests are happy to partake in a photo or two as they leave, that's a bonus for us but we always respect their wishes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Of course we were all hugely excited when Ewan obliged and it has since sent our social media followers into a bit of a frenzy.”

Related topics:Ewan McGregorMoscowHollywoodHalifax