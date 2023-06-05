The beaming actor, 52, was sporting a wide-brimmed moustache, ripped jeans and a grey cardigan in the photos taken at Holdsworth House, in Halifax, Yorks.

McGregor has spent the last six months shooting at locations across the North of England for his upcoming period piece, A Gentleman in Moscow.

He will star as Alexander Rostov in the series opposite his real-life wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who he married last year.

McGregor has spent the last six months shooting at locations across the North of England. Picture: Holdsworth House / SWNS

The joint Showtime and Paramount Plus series is based on Amor Towles bestselling novel and follows the life of a count exiled in a Moscow hotel during the revolution.

Staff at Holdsworth House - which has been used as a set for hit drama Happy Valley - said it was a "pleasure" to welcome the "unassuming" actor last Friday (June 2).

A spokesperson for the hotel said: “It's always a real honour and treat for us to have the stars of stage and screen stay at Holdsworth House.

“Ewan McGregor was easily one of our most unassuming guests, generous with his time and lighthearted about being snapped with the team.

“We're lucky to have had so many TV and film cast and crew in Halifax in recent years. We've nicknamed it Hali-wood.

“Whilst we always love to get a photo of celebrities at the hotel, our job is to ensure they have a brilliant experience and a relaxing stay, so professionalism always comes first.

“If guests are happy to partake in a photo or two as they leave, that's a bonus for us but we always respect their wishes.

