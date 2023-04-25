Evie Hopkins and Chloe Moore have been reported missing and are believed to be together. Evie is 13 and is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build, while Chloe is 14 and is described as being about 5ft 6ins tall and also of slim build.

Evie is believed to be wearing a black padded jacket with a Canadian Goose logo on the left arm and Chloe is believed to be wearing black jogging bottoms and a white top. She is known to frequent the Harehills and Seacroft areas, as well as Dewsbury and may also use the name of Chloe Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Evie and Chloe and are making enquiries to locate them. Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact police in Leeds on 101, or use the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.