Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Ticketmaster sparks fury over Coronation Concert ticket ballot email
37 minutes ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
57 minutes ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
1 hour ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
1 hour ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
1 hour ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up

Evie Hopkins Chloe Moore: Growing concern for missing teenage girls as Leeds police launch search

Police are appealing for information on two teenage girls who have been reported missing from Leeds.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:28 BST

Evie Hopkins and Chloe Moore have been reported missing and are believed to be together. Evie is 13 and is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build, while Chloe is 14 and is described as being about 5ft 6ins tall and also of slim build.

Evie is believed to be wearing a black padded jacket with a Canadian Goose logo on the left arm and Chloe is believed to be wearing black jogging bottoms and a white top. She is known to frequent the Harehills and Seacroft areas, as well as Dewsbury and may also use the name of Chloe Johnson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Evie and Chloe and are making enquiries to locate them. Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact police in Leeds on 101, or use the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Evie Hopkins (L) and Chloe Moore (R) have been reported missing and are believed to be together. Picture: WYPEvie Hopkins (L) and Chloe Moore (R) have been reported missing and are believed to be together. Picture: WYP
Evie Hopkins (L) and Chloe Moore (R) have been reported missing and are believed to be together. Picture: WYP
Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire PoliceDewsbury