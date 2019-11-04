Everything you need to know for Leeds Baby Week 2019

PA Archive/PA Images

Here is everything you need to know:

What is Leeds Baby Week 2019?

Baby Week Leeds is an early years initiative helping to bring and celebrate services from across the sector.

It's aim is raising awareness of the baby's important growth and development mentally and physically in order to give the best start.

It was originally funded by the Clinical Commissioning Group in Leeds who recognised Baby Week as an ideal platform to promote new policies to help connect with families in Leeds.

Since May 2018, Baby Week Leeds is a registered charity, which is made up of different representatives from professions across the city including academic, midwifery, public health, children's centres and local government.

When is the week?

The week runs from November 2 to November 9, 2019.

When did the annual week begin?

The first week was in September 2016, with the initiative set for the fourth year of events this time around.

What is happening around the city?

Baby Week Leeds 2019 will feature many events throughout the city including activities at libraries and at your local children centres.

There will also be opportunities to enhance services and have your say, as well as many more fun city wide events.

What events are included in the program for the week?

Events include sensory play, coffee mornings, storytime and taster sessions.