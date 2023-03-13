Every West Yorkshire Police job vacancy in Leeds and Wakefield including cybercrimes

Other exciting opportunities include working with the National Police Air Service.

Here are the 11 Leeds and Wakefield based job vacancies currently available with West Yorkshire Police.

National Police Air Service – Operations Support Assistant

Other exciting opportunities include working with the National Police Air Service. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) provides air support to UK Policing through a national collaboration. On a daily basis, NPAS help save lives, tackle criminality, and keep people and communities safe.

The successful candidate will have previous experience in administrative support and working as part of a team, they will also be able to demonstrate experience in producing documents and reports via various methods.

Regional Economic Crime Unit – Administration Assistant

The successful candidate will work with the Yorkshire & Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit in support of the fight against serious and organised crime.

They are looking for an individual with enthusiasm, drive and a commitment to provide high quality administrative assistance to support the work of the Regional Economic Crime Unit.

PNC Validation Officer

The successful candidate will need to provide an input, interrogate and reviewing service into the Police National Computer, processing internal and external information accurately on to the relevant system.

Help Desk Officer

West Yorkshire Police are looking to recruit several posts for their Help Desk. This will include receiving, evaluating and the recording of enquiries, including criminal offences, road traffic collisions, and victims of crime.

Sensitive Intelligence Unit – Regional Intelligence Analyst

The preferred candidate will have operational experience of serious and organised crime, or a keen interest in this area. This is a dynamic and diverse arena and you will be working within a complex and rapidly evolving operational environment.

IOM Prison Hub Researcher

The successful candidate will be required to assist with the smooth running of the team, having regular communication with various IOM partner agency and police colleagues.

Resourcing Assistant

As a Resourcing Assistant you will be the first point of contact for candidates; assisting with any application queries and administering and processing the resourcing steps as required.

Cyber Protect Delivery Officer

The successful candidate will work as part of a national network of protect officers to develop and deliver cybercrime awareness, working in partnership with law enforcement, academia and private industry.

They will work in partnership with other Regional Organised Crime Unit’s and Law Enforcement Agencies to develop protect/prevent strategies based upon evidence from ongoing investigations.

Despatch Operator

The successful candidate must be able to respond to calls with compassion, clarity, and decisiveness. Someone who can calmly help people at a point of crisis and work as part of a team that helps officers keep the public safe and keep them safe too.

Contact Officer

Candidates must be able to ask the right questions, cross reference what is being said with other sources of information and assess the risks involved before deciding on the best way to respond.

Police Staff Investigator