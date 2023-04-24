Other exciting opportunities include working as a sales advisor at Watchfinder and as a sales associate at Phillip Stoner the Jeweller. With roles ranging from full-time to part-time gigs, any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student looking for a part-time job.

Successful candidates will provide excellent levels of customer care, surpassing expectations at every opportunity and educate clients on proper jewellery care, so the “treasure can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Other exciting opportunities include working as a sales advisor at Watchfinder and as a sales associate at Phillip Stoner the Jeweller.

This permanent, three days a week role will see the candidate work as part of a united team to achieve company goals. They will work to achieve retail sales targets and as part of a team to deliver the Orveon Culture. They will also seek to attract and retain customers through a unique brand experience.

Candidates are expected to be a brand ambassador in store by adhering to Hourglass guidelines, in line with brand image and DNA. You will build a client based business and build relationships with staff and management in store to improve the partnership.

If you are an ambitious self-starter with a flair for business planning and a passion for coaching others to reach their full potential this could be the perfect role for you and the first step towards a long term fulfilling career with a leader in prestige beauty.

They are looking for nail technicians that are confident in all nail services and perform them to a high standard. All applications must have a minimum Nail Technician NVQ 2 qualification or equivalent, with a minimum of a year experience and a “passion for nails.”

Candidates will be expected to provide all nail services to a Nail’d it standard, be able carry out appointments in a timely manner and attend home appointments. All applications must have a minimum Nail Technician NVQ 2 qualification or equivalent, with a minimum of a year experience.

The ideal candidate will have prior sales office/retail experience and will be comfortable working in a fast-paced and small working environment. You will be a confident communicator and will be pas-sionate about forming a stable and successful sales career.

This role requires someone who is a team player, highly motivated and proactive and someone who can always be organised. You will be ex-pected to build your own sales pipeline and to work towards several targets set by the Showroom Manager.

The Keyholder contributes to achieving store goals in sales, productivity, and service by utilizing Kate Spade selling skills, and Kate Spade Service training. You will responsible for meeting personal sales and productivity goals, and delivering service that meets or exceeds expectations.

This is a temporary position covering maternity leave, with the potential to become a permanent role. Duties include assisting the Store Manager in the overall day to day production of the store and operational responsibilities. Plus reacting to the seasons and current trends, to ensure product placement is correctly positioned and expertly crafted to look superlative.

This role will suit someone with a passion for results and exceptional service. You must possess a genuine interest in sales and helping customers. A professional presentation and a polite, tactful and friendly character are a requirement for this vacancy.

This job is ideal for someone who has interest in retail and would like flexibility in the hours that they work. You will act as an ambassador for Sook showing our occupier how to use the space, engaging with them, addressing issues that occur on site and making sure our spaces are ready for when occupiers arrive.

The Senior Sales Associate contributes to achieving store goals in sales, productivity, and service by utilizing Coach selling skills, and Coach Service training. You will responsible for meeting personal sales and productivity goals, and delivering service that meets or exceeds expectations.

The Sales Associate contributes to achieving store goals in sales, productivity, and service by utilizing Coach selling skills, and Coach Service training. You will responsible for meeting personal sales and productivity goals, and delivering service that meets or exceeds expectations.

