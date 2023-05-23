Located at the heart of the city centre, Trinity is Leeds’ premier shopping centre with hundreds of shops to browse and cuisines to taste, it recently celebrated its 10th birthday.

Other exciting opportunities include working as a boutique sales assistant at Nespresso. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student looking for a part time job.

River Island – Floor Manager – FT

Trinity is Leeds' premier shopping centre with hundreds of shops to browse and cuisines to taste.

Applicants will be expected to increase conversion through customer engagement and spreading the joy of fashion. They will also be expected to inspire customers using both verbal and visual engagement with the product.

Nespresso – Boutique Sales Assistant – £9.90 per hour

Nespresso are looking for a dedicated and driven Sales Assistant, to join their Trinity boutique. They are looking for candidates to demonstrate a strong understanding of the retail and competitive environment in which the business operates, contributing to the growing success of the brand.

Swarovski – Assistant Manager – FT

Assistant manager’s are seen as the “ultimate advocates” at Swarovski, providing customers with “extraordinary service and an awe-inspiring brand experience.”

Charles Tyrwhitt – Supervisor – £22,317 per annum

As a Supervisor at CT you’ll be motivating, coaching and developing the sales team to exceed targets and maximise KPIs. Playing a leading role on the shop floor by identifying and maximising sales opportunities.

Ritual – Store Manager – FT

As Store Manager, your focus is on creating an unforgettable customer experience and helping your team reach their full potential. You’ll work closely with your Area Manager to put our local business strategy into place.

Ritual – Supervisor – 24 Hours

Successful candidates must prove to be true brand ambassadors, listening to customer needs and advising them on which products are the perfect match for them.

Ritual – Supervisor – 40 Hours

Giraffe – Supervisor – Up to £12 / Hour

The supervisor will assist with the day-to-day operations of the restaurant ensuring effective communication between Front of House and kitchen teams. Coaching new and existing team members and you will take a hands-on approach delivering high standards at all times.

Levi’s – Keyholder – PT

Successful candidates will be the fundamental link between products and customers, while supporting and assisting Stylists. You will also support the Store Management team with daily tasks and store duties.

Levi’s – Sales Stylist – PT