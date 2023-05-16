Every Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre job vacancy including at Cineworld and Schuh

Other exciting opportunities include working in the shopping centre’s Schuh store and as a Barista at Deneco’s.

Cineworld – Team Member – Flexible Hours

As a Team Member, you’ll be responsible for making sure every customer has an "unrivalled cinema experience”. You’ll be out there as the face of Cineworld, meeting, greeting and providing a superior standard of service to customers in the various offer areas.

A wide range of roles are currently available at the White Rose. Picture: James Hardisty

Whether selling tickets, selling freshly prepared popcorn or showing people to their seats, you and your team mates will ensure everyone has a great time in a safe and clean environment.

Deneco's – Barista / Café Staff – PT/FT

The successful candidate will have customer service experience and be responsible for preparing pancakes, coffee making and serving desserts for eat in & take away.

Bianco Lounge – Chef – PT/FT

Uncompromising when it c o mes to keeping the kitchen clean, tidy and safe, the successful candidate will be key to keeping the bustling kitchen running at full speed. Cooking great food to a fantastic standard.

Bianco Lounge – Bar & Waiting Team – PT/FT

Work in a fun, fast paced environment, successful candidates do more than serve and pour; they get to enjoy the feeling of seeing lounge regulars and knowing they've “made their day a little bit brighter.”

Office – Full Time Supervisor – 40 Hours

The Supervisor will be accountable for supporting all members of their team within the store and this position will require you to train and coach colleagues to ensure that all Company procedures and standards are adhered to.

Supercuts – Hairstylist – PT/FT

Hair Stylist jobs are always available for qualified individuals with the expertise, ambition and desire to be successful and work hard.

Schuh – Deputy Manager – 37.5 Hours

The Deputy Manager will be responsible for developing and motivating a knowledgeable and passionate team, to help make the “impossible possible.”

Ann Summers – Team Leader – 30 Hours

The Team Leader will be accountable for leading the success of the retail team and their performance; Inspiring them to be the best they can be, coaching them so they have what it takes to thrive and motivating them to exceed targets and smash their goals.

Ann Summers – Sales Assistant – 12 Hours

Ann Summers are on the hunt for people who are “passionate, results-driven and completely service-obsessed” to join their Leeds White Rose store.

Flying Tiger Copenhagen – Supervisor – 24 Hours