Every Leeds Bradford Airport job vacancy including security personnel and lounge bar staff
Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire. Exciting employment opportunities include working in security, as a Lounge Host and even an AGL Engineer.
Security Assurance Manager
As a Security Assurance Manager, you will report directly to the Head of Security and will be responsible for the compliance of the new state of the art C3 security equipment as well as driving the Security Safety Manager Structure (SeMS), managing the development, administration, and maintenance.
Airside Operations Unit
Reporting directly to the Airside Operations Unit duty managers, the airside operations unit coordinator will be responsible for supporting the duty managers in the day to day management of the airside operation. Working as part of a small team, the successful candidate will work on a 4 on 4 off shift pattern. Candidates are also required to have the flexibility to respond to operational issues and cover annual leave.
Aviation Security Trainer – Starting salary £30,000
As an aviation security trainer, you will assist in the design and delivery of aviation security training which will ensure our passengers receive the consistently high quality service that LBA prides itself on. As well as hands on delivery, you will also be responsible for creating quality training materials and media, which will support full compliance and legislative requirements within the industry.
Temporary Kitchen Assistant – 28 hour week
Candidates will be expected to adhere to professional standards of food presentation, production and portion control. Assist in the stock control of food. Monitor the food wastage and work in line with standard operating procedures including hourly, daily and weekly tasks. These will include maintenance, cleanliness and compliance in the operation of the lounges.
Engineering Project Manager
The Engineering PM will assist in delivering a range of complex and diverse airport infrastructure development projects from inception to completion, across the full range of disciplines in line with the airports capital development plan.
The Saltaire Bar
Airport partners SSP are hiring a Team Member to work at The Saltaire Bar at Leeds Bradford Airport.
HGV, PSV and HEAVY PLANT TECHNICIAN – £34,500 per year
The main role of any successful candidate is to examine, inspect and report thoroughly on the condition, roadworthiness and safety of vehicles, mobile plant and/or equipment, by carrying out functional testing and applying appropriate diagnostic techniques to VOSA and CAA CAP642 standards.
AGL Engineer
The purpose of this role is to maintain, install, and repair AGL lighting systems and associated controls and power supply systems. The role also takes responsibility for all other airfield electrical supplies, including Air Traffic Control, Airport Fire Station, and Air Traffic Engineering sites and equipment.