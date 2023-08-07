Every Leeds Bradford Airport job vacancy including security personnel and lounge bar staff

Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire. Exciting employment opportunities include working in security, as a Lounge Host and even an AGL Engineer.

Security Assurance Manager

As a Security Assurance Manager, you will report directly to the Head of Security and will be responsible for the compliance of the new state of the art C3 security equipment as well as driving the Security Safety Manager Structure (SeMS), managing the development, administration, and maintenance.

Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire. Picture: James Hardisty

Airside Operations Unit

Reporting directly to the Airside Operations Unit duty managers, the airside operations unit coordinator will be responsible for supporting the duty managers in the day to day management of the airside operation. Working as part of a small team, the successful candidate will work on a 4 on 4 off shift pattern. Candidates are also required to have the flexibility to respond to operational issues and cover annual leave.

Aviation Security Trainer – Starting salary £30,000

As an aviation security trainer, you will assist in the design and delivery of aviation security training which will ensure our passengers receive the consistently high quality service that LBA prides itself on. As well as hands on delivery, you will also be responsible for creating quality training materials and media, which will support full compliance and legislative requirements within the industry.

Temporary Kitchen Assistant – 28 hour week

Candidates will be expected to adhere to professional standards of food presentation, production and portion control. Assist in the stock control of food. Monitor the food wastage and work in line with standard operating procedures including hourly, daily and weekly tasks. These will include maintenance, cleanliness and compliance in the operation of the lounges.

Engineering Project Manager

The Engineering PM will assist in delivering a range of complex and diverse airport infrastructure development projects from inception to completion, across the full range of disciplines in line with the airports capital development plan.

The Saltaire Bar

Airport partners SSP are hiring a Team Member to work at The Saltaire Bar at Leeds Bradford Airport.

HGV, PSV and HEAVY PLANT TECHNICIAN – £34,500 per year

The main role of any successful candidate is to examine, inspect and report thoroughly on the condition, roadworthiness and safety of vehicles, mobile plant and/or equipment, by carrying out functional testing and applying appropriate diagnostic techniques to VOSA and CAA CAP642 standards.

AGL Engineer