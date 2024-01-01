Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Every Leeds Bradford Airport job vacancy including security personnel and kitchen staff

A number of new job openings have become available at Leeds Bradford Airport.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 1st Jan 2024, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire. Exciting employment opportunities include working in security, as kitchen staff and even as an engineering project manager.

Aviation Security Officer – Full-Time

Contract: £11.10 per hour/ £23,150.16 per year

Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire. Picture: Tony JohnsonLeeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire. Picture: Tony Johnson
Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire. Picture: Tony Johnson
Most Popular

To prepare you for taking on the role, you will undergo a four-week training period. Once qualified responsibilities will include carrying out full and effective searches of baggage and airport supplies, as well as carrying out full and effective searches of people and vehicles.

Systems Support Analyst – Full-Time

Contract: £32,000 - £33,000 per year

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a Systems Support Analyst you will be responsible for providing a high level of support and maintenance of the airport systems and infrastructure. This individual will be an integral part of the IS Department reporting directly to the Information Systems Manager to help improve the support of airport systems across a single airport campus, consisting of 550 staff.

HGV, PSV and Heavy Plant Technician – Full-Time

Contract: £34,500 per year

The main role of any successful candidate is to examine, inspect and report thoroughly on the condition, roadworthiness and safety of vehicles, mobile plant and/or equipment, by carrying out functional testing and applying appropriate diagnostic techniques to VOSA and CAA CAP642 standards.

Kitchen Assistant x2 – Full-Time

Contract: Flexible hours

To ensure that the food produced is of the highest quality, managing the expectations of the guests by supporting and giving direction to the lounge team. Working with supervisors and lounge manager to manage costs and wastage, ensuring the team follow Health & Safety in the Kitchen.

Engineering Project Manager – Full-Time

Contract: Not specified

The Engineering PM will assist in delivering a range of complex and diverse airport infrastructure development projects from inception to completion, across the full range of disciplines in line with the airports capital development plan.

Related topics:Leeds Bradford AirportYorkshire