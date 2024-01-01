Every Leeds Bradford Airport job vacancy including security personnel and kitchen staff
and live on Freeview channel 276
Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire. Exciting employment opportunities include working in security, as kitchen staff and even as an engineering project manager.
Contract: £11.10 per hour/ £23,150.16 per year
To prepare you for taking on the role, you will undergo a four-week training period. Once qualified responsibilities will include carrying out full and effective searches of baggage and airport supplies, as well as carrying out full and effective searches of people and vehicles.
Contract: £32,000 - £33,000 per year
As a Systems Support Analyst you will be responsible for providing a high level of support and maintenance of the airport systems and infrastructure. This individual will be an integral part of the IS Department reporting directly to the Information Systems Manager to help improve the support of airport systems across a single airport campus, consisting of 550 staff.
Contract: £34,500 per year
The main role of any successful candidate is to examine, inspect and report thoroughly on the condition, roadworthiness and safety of vehicles, mobile plant and/or equipment, by carrying out functional testing and applying appropriate diagnostic techniques to VOSA and CAA CAP642 standards.
Contract: Flexible hours
To ensure that the food produced is of the highest quality, managing the expectations of the guests by supporting and giving direction to the lounge team. Working with supervisors and lounge manager to manage costs and wastage, ensuring the team follow Health & Safety in the Kitchen.
Engineering Project Manager – Full-Time
Contract: Not specified
The Engineering PM will assist in delivering a range of complex and diverse airport infrastructure development projects from inception to completion, across the full range of disciplines in line with the airports capital development plan.