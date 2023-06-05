Every Leeds Bradford Airport job vacancy including aviation security and lounge bar staff

Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire. Exciting employment opportunities include working as an Air Traffic Control Watch Manager, a Lounge Host and even an AGL Engineer.

Customer Experience Officer – £10.50 per hour

The role specialises in transporting and moving people from all on site car parks, welcoming customers to the airport terminal, running car-parking services including the Meet and Greet service. The team also deliver LBA’s Passenger with Reduced mobility (PRM) service.

Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire. Picture: James Hardisty

IT Project Manager

Ideally, the jobholder will have relevant project management experience with a very promising record of accomplishment. Ideally, you will have experience within a growing and changing environment over a significant period.

Commercial Project Manager

The jobholder will be expected to have strong project management skills and the drive to deliver results across many different types of projects, from Building to IT and Tooling to Upgrades.

Engineering Project Manager

The Engineering PM will assist in delivering a range of complex and diverse airport infrastructure development projects from inception to completion, across the full range of disciplines in line with the airports capital development plan.

Aviation Security Officer – £20,856 per year

Applicants will be trained to carry out full and effective searches of baggage and airport supplies, carry out full and effective searches of people and carry out full and effective searches of vehicles. They will also undertake patrols of the airport terminal and grounds.

Temporary Kitchen Assistant

Candidates will be expected to adhere to professional standards of food presentation, production and portion control. Assist in the stock control of food. Monitor the food wastage and work in line with standard operating procedures including hourly, daily and weekly tasks. These will include maintenance, cleanliness and compliance in the operation of the lounges.

Quantity Surveyor

The Quantity Surveyor will work on a range of complex and diverse airport infrastructure development projects from inception to completion, across the full range of disciplines in line with the airports capital development plan.

Air Traffic Control Watch Manager

Roles include the management of ATC resources on a daily basis and reporting of safety incidents in accordance with the established procedures of the regulator or internal Airport Company procedures. Expected to maintain the highest possible standards, professionalism and customer focus.

The Saltaire Bar

Airport partners SSP are hiring a Team Member to work at The Saltaire Bar at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Finance Assistant

LBA have an immediate need for a Finance Assistant to join our experienced Finance team, supporting the Finance Controller to deliver accurate and timely financial administration and purchase ledger duties to support business growth for our airport.

HGV, PSV and HEAVY PLANT TECHNICIAN – £34,500 per year

The main role of any successful candidate is to examine, inspect and report thoroughly on the condition, roadworthiness and safety of vehicles, mobile plant and/or equipment, by carrying out functional testing and applying appropriate diagnostic techniques to VOSA and CAA CAP642 standards.

AGL Engineer

The purpose of this role is to maintain, install, and repair AGL lighting systems and associated controls and power supply systems. The role also takes responsibility for all other airfield electrical supplies, including Air Traffic Control, Airport Fire Station, and Air Traffic Engineering sites and equipment.

Data Science Apprentice – £22,000 per year