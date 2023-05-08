Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire. Exciting employment opportunities include working as a Aviation Security Officer, a Lounge Host and even an Air Traffic Control Watch Manager.

Customer Experience Officer – £10.50 per hour

The role specialises in transporting and moving people from all on site car parks, welcoming customers to the airport terminal, running car-parking services including the Meet and Greet service. The team also deliver LBA’s Passenger with Reduced mobility (PRM) service.

IT Project Manager

Ideally, the jobholder will have relevant project management experience with a very promising record of accomplishment. Ideally, you will have experience within a growing and changing environment over a significant period.

Senior PMO Analyst

The nature of the job demands that the job holder has strong project management skills and the drive to deliver results. It is essential that you can analyse a detailed level of project data and information and be able to distil from this the key project information and decisions that need to be made.

Commercial Project Manager

The jobholder will be expected to have strong project management skills and the drive to deliver results across many different types of projects, from Building to IT and Tooling to Upgrades.

Finance Assistant

LBA have an immediate need for a Finance Assistant to join our experienced Finance team, supporting the Finance Controller to deliver accurate and timely financial administration and purchase ledger duties to support business growth for our airport.

Engineering Project Manager

Applicants will be expected to assist internal clients and budget holders to develop the scope and technical aspects of their projects, in order to enable the effective production of a project brief and fully appraised business case.

Service Delivery Yard Coordinator

Co-ordinate deliveries and waste collections, ensuring vehicles are managed appropriate to the confines of the area and to act as liaison between the relevant departments, contractors and other relevant parties in all operational and general health & safety and environmental issues.

Aviation Security Officers – £20,856 per year

Applicants will be trained to carry out full and effective searches of baggage and airport supplies, carry out full and effective searches of people and carry out full and effective searches of vehicles. They will also undertake patrols of the airport terminal and grounds.

Temporary Kitchen Assistant

Candidates will be expected to adhere to professional standards of food presentation, production and portion control. Assist in the stock control of food. Monitor the food wastage and work in line with standard operating procedures including hourly, daily and weekly tasks. These will include maintenance, cleanliness and compliance in the operation of the lounges.

Lounge Host

Leeds Bradford are looking to recruit Lounge Hosts to join LBA and assist in providing a first class service to Lounge customers. Candidates will be expected to meet, greet and check all passengers into the Lounges and work in line with standard operating procedures including hourly, daily and weekly tasks which includes maintenance, cleanliness and compliance in the operation of the lounges.

Commercial Finance Analyst

Responsible for creating and producing regular reporting of key metrics with a focus on passenger numbers and revenue streams and providing commentary and analysis on key trends, as well as supporting the budget, forecasting and long-term planning process.

Quantity Surveyor

The Quantity Surveyor will work on a range of complex and diverse airport infrastructure development projects from inception to completion, across the full range of disciplines in line with the airports capital development plan.

Operations Planning Administrator – 20 Hours per week

The Operations Planning Administrator will be responsible for supporting the resource planning team in maintaining the Workforce Management System. You will be responsible for managing accurate records of our airport staff, performing daily checks and updating employee schedules to accurately reflect scheduled and completed segments.

Air Traffic Control Watch Manager

