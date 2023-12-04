Every Leeds Bradford Airport job opening including aviation security and engineering

A number of new job openings have recently become available at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire. Exciting employment opportunities include working in aviation security and as an Engineering Project Manager.

Contract: £11.10 per hour/ £23,150.16 per year

Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire. Picture: James Hardisty

To prepare you for taking on the role, you will undergo a four-week training period. Once qualified responsibilities will include carrying out full and effective searches of baggage and airport supplies, as well as carrying out full and effective searches of people and vehicles.

Contract: £32,000 - £33,000 per year

As a Systems Support Analyst you will be responsible for providing a high level of support and maintenance of the airport systems and infrastructure. This individual will be an integral part of the IS Department reporting directly to the Information Systems Manager.

Contract: Not specified

The role sits within the financial reporting team and has responsibility for ensuring timely & accurate accounting for capital projects including maintaining the fixed asset register.

Contract: £34,500 per year

The main role of any successful candidate is to examine, inspect and report thoroughly on the condition, roadworthiness and safety of vehicles, mobile plant and/or equipment, by carrying out functional testing and applying appropriate diagnostic techniques to VOSA and CAA CAP642 standards.

Engineering Project Manager – Full-Time

Contract: Not specified