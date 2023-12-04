Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Every Leeds Bradford Airport job opening including aviation security and engineering

A number of new job openings have recently become available at Leeds Bradford Airport.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 4th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT
Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire. Exciting employment opportunities include working in aviation security and as an Engineering Project Manager.

Aviation Security Officer – Full-Time

Contract: £11.10 per hour/ £23,150.16 per year

Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire. Picture: James HardistyLeeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire. Picture: James Hardisty
To prepare you for taking on the role, you will undergo a four-week training period. Once qualified responsibilities will include carrying out full and effective searches of baggage and airport supplies, as well as carrying out full and effective searches of people and vehicles.

Systems Support Analyst – Full-time

Contract: £32,000 - £33,000 per year

As a Systems Support Analyst you will be responsible for providing a high level of support and maintenance of the airport systems and infrastructure. This individual will be an integral part of the IS Department reporting directly to the Information Systems Manager.

Project Accountant – Full-Time

Contract: Not specified

The role sits within the financial reporting team and has responsibility for ensuring timely & accurate accounting for capital projects including maintaining the fixed asset register.

HGV, PSV and Heavy Plant Technician – Full-Time

Contract: £34,500 per year

The main role of any successful candidate is to examine, inspect and report thoroughly on the condition, roadworthiness and safety of vehicles, mobile plant and/or equipment, by carrying out functional testing and applying appropriate diagnostic techniques to VOSA and CAA CAP642 standards.

Engineering Project Manager – Full-Time

Contract: Not specified

The Engineering PM will assist in delivering a range of complex and diverse airport infrastructure development projects from inception to completion, across the full range of disciplines in line with the airports capital development plan.

