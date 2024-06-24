Every Leeds Bradford Airport job opening including air traffic control and customer experience
Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire.
Exciting employment opportunities currently on offer include as a part or full-time customer experience officer and as an assistant in air traffic control.
Contract: Part-Time / £11.60 per hour
Description: The role specialises in transporting and moving people from all on site car parks, welcoming customers to the airport terminal, running car-parking services including the Meet and Greet service.
Contract: Full-Time / £11.60 per hour
Description: The role specialises in transporting and moving people from all on site car parks, welcoming customers to the airport terminal, running car-parking services including the Meet and Greet service.
Contract: Competitive / 37 hours per week
Description: As Airport Finance Coordinator, you'll be at the heart of our financial operations, providing essential support across various tasks including sales ledger, purchase ledger, bank reconciliations, and passenger data management.
Contract: Competitive / 39 hours per week
Description: As an Airfield Lighting Systems Engineer, you'll play a pivotal role in maintaining, installing, and repairing Airport Ground lighting systems and associated controls and power supply systems.
Contract: Competitive / 37 hours per week
Description: The ATCA is responsible to the HoATS for the provision of general assistance to the on duty ATCOs to ensure the safe, expeditious and efficient provision of the Air Traffic Service.
