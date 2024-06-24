Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of new job openings have recently become available at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire.

Exciting employment opportunities currently on offer include as a part or full-time customer experience officer and as an assistant in air traffic control.

Leeds Bradford Airport pictured in 2019. PIC: Simon Hulme

Contract: Part-Time / £11.60 per hour

Description: The role specialises in transporting and moving people from all on site car parks, welcoming customers to the airport terminal, running car-parking services including the Meet and Greet service.

Contract: Full-Time / £11.60 per hour

Contract: Competitive / 37 hours per week

Description: As Airport Finance Coordinator, you'll be at the heart of our financial operations, providing essential support across various tasks including sales ledger, purchase ledger, bank reconciliations, and passenger data management.

Contract: Competitive / 39 hours per week

Description: As an Airfield Lighting Systems Engineer, you'll play a pivotal role in maintaining, installing, and repairing Airport Ground lighting systems and associated controls and power supply systems.

Contract: Competitive / 37 hours per week