Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 24th Jun 2024, 13:15 BST
A number of new job openings have recently become available at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire.

Exciting employment opportunities currently on offer include as a part or full-time customer experience officer and as an assistant in air traffic control.

Leeds Bradford Airport pictured in 2019. PIC: Simon HulmeLeeds Bradford Airport pictured in 2019. PIC: Simon Hulme
Leeds Bradford Airport pictured in 2019. PIC: Simon Hulme

Job: Customer Experience Officer

Contract: Part-Time / £11.60 per hour

Description: The role specialises in transporting and moving people from all on site car parks, welcoming customers to the airport terminal, running car-parking services including the Meet and Greet service.

Job: Customer Experience Officer

Contract: Full-Time / £11.60 per hour

Description: The role specialises in transporting and moving people from all on site car parks, welcoming customers to the airport terminal, running car-parking services including the Meet and Greet service.

Job: Finance Coordinator

Contract: Competitive / 37 hours per week

Description: As Airport Finance Coordinator, you'll be at the heart of our financial operations, providing essential support across various tasks including sales ledger, purchase ledger, bank reconciliations, and passenger data management.

Job: Electrician (Airfield)

Contract: Competitive / 39 hours per week

Description: As an Airfield Lighting Systems Engineer, you'll play a pivotal role in maintaining, installing, and repairing Airport Ground lighting systems and associated controls and power supply systems.

Job: Air Traffic Control Assistant

Contract: Competitive / 37 hours per week

Description: The ATCA is responsible to the HoATS for the provision of general assistance to the on duty ATCOs to ensure the safe, expeditious and efficient provision of the Air Traffic Service.

