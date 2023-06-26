Every job on offer at Trinity Leeds shopping centre including at Boots and Hollister

Trinity Leeds shopping centre is full of hundreds of shops and restaurants with something for everyone. The mall, which just turned 10, currently has a number of vacancies available for you to apply for.

Whether you’re looking for a part-time job or is a senior in your profession, there are currently jobs available at shops including Laser Clinics UK, Boots and Claire’s.

Trinity Leeds has a range of jobs available for you to apply for. Picture: Tony Johnson

Hollister Co. - Key Holder - Full-time

Applicants are expected to help drive the business through leadership and will be actively involved in ensuring a differentiated customer experience. Key Holders lead a team of associates to ensure tasks are successful and look over opening and closing routines.

Mitie - Cleaning Operative - £10.41 per hour

Mitie are looking for Trinity Shopping Centre cleaners who can deliver excellent service standards for the delivery of routine planned and periodic cleaning for its customers. Shifts vary between 7am to 3.30pm and 11.30am to 8pm.

Laser Clinics UK - Senior Beauty Therapist - £12.50-£13.00 per hour

Laser Clinic UK is looking for a Senior Beauty Therapist for their Trinity clinic who can handle anything from non-invasive skin treatments, skincare consultations and laser hair removal to front desk support.

Boots - No7 Counter Manager - Full-time

Applicants for this position can have an exciting role with lots of customers to help and offer advice about skincare and beauty needs. Delivering a great customer experience will be second nature to you.

Claire’s - Assistant Store Manager - Full-time

Assistant Store Managers will support the store manager in driving and achieving store targets, customer service, keep the store running smoothly, and ear piercing (you will receive full training).

Pandora - Store Manager - Fixed-term contract, highly competitive salary