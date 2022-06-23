Environment Agency investigating as Calverley residents complain of 'distressing' smell

The Environment Agency is investigating the cause of a smell that has wafted into Calverley.

Residents in the Leeds village, and nearby Apperley Bridge, have taken to social media to complain about the unpleasant smell in recent days.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "The Environment Agency has received several reports from the public about a smell in the Calverley & Apperley Bridge areas.

Residents in Calverley have complained about the smell (Photo: Google)

"We understand this is distressing for local people and are looking into the cause of the smell.

“We urge anyone experiencing this problem to contact the Environment Agency 24-hour hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”

