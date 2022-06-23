Environment Agency investigating as Calverley residents complain of 'distressing' smell

Residents in the Leeds village, and nearby Apperley Bridge, have taken to social media to complain about the unpleasant smell in recent days.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "The Environment Agency has received several reports from the public about a smell in the Calverley & Apperley Bridge areas.

Residents in Calverley have complained about the smell (Photo: Google)

"We understand this is distressing for local people and are looking into the cause of the smell.