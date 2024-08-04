Fans from all around the UK gathered at the north Leeds estate on Sunday (August 4) to celebrate everything Rolls Royce.
The Rolls Royce Enthusiast Club Rally marked the 44th hear at Harewood House, with everything from original old-school cars to the newest fully electric vehicles.
Here are 13 pictures of fans and owners celebrating the Great British motor car:
1. Rolls Royce Enthusiasts Club, North of England Rally at Harewood House
It was the 44th annual Rolls Royce Rally. | Steve Riding
2. Rolls Royce Enthusiasts Club, North of England Rally at Harewood House
Ria Humphries of York admiring one of the cars on display. | Steve Riding
3. Rolls Royce Enthusiasts Club, North of England Rally at Harewood House
The Rally saw some of the UKs most prized motor cars. | Steve Riding
4. Rolls Royce Enthusiasts Club, North of England Rally at Harewood House
The latest fully electric Rolls Royce Spectre on display valued at over £300, 000. | Steve Riding
5. Rolls Royce Enthusiasts Club, North of England Rally at Harewood House
Nick Clark of Brookfield, North Yorkshire with his 1929 Rolls Royce 20HP Sportsman Coupe in its original form. One of only 2 made and the only one of its kind in existence. | Steve Riding
6. Rolls Royce Enthusiasts Club, North of England Rally at Harewood House
Dr Grahame MacKenzie of Hull gets a close up pic of the Spirit of Ecstacy. | Steve Riding
