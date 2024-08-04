13 enthusiastic pictures as fans gathered at Harewood House for the 44th annual Rolls Royce Rally

There were cars aplenty at Harewood House this weekend.

Fans from all around the UK gathered at the north Leeds estate on Sunday (August 4) to celebrate everything Rolls Royce.

The Rolls Royce Enthusiast Club Rally marked the 44th hear at Harewood House, with everything from original old-school cars to the newest fully electric vehicles.

Here are 13 pictures of fans and owners celebrating the Great British motor car:

It was the 44th annual Rolls Royce Rally.

1. Rolls Royce Enthusiasts Club, North of England Rally at Harewood House

It was the 44th annual Rolls Royce Rally. | Steve Riding

Ria Humphries of York admiring one of the cars on display.

2. Rolls Royce Enthusiasts Club, North of England Rally at Harewood House

Ria Humphries of York admiring one of the cars on display. | Steve Riding

The Rally saw some of the UKs most prized motor cars.

3. Rolls Royce Enthusiasts Club, North of England Rally at Harewood House

The Rally saw some of the UKs most prized motor cars. | Steve Riding

The latest fully electric Rolls Royce Spectre on display valued at over £300, 000.

4. Rolls Royce Enthusiasts Club, North of England Rally at Harewood House

The latest fully electric Rolls Royce Spectre on display valued at over £300, 000. | Steve Riding

Nick Clark of Brookfield, North Yorkshire with his 1929 Rolls Royce 20HP Sportsman Coupe in its original form. One of only 2 made and the only one of its kind in existence.

5. Rolls Royce Enthusiasts Club, North of England Rally at Harewood House

Nick Clark of Brookfield, North Yorkshire with his 1929 Rolls Royce 20HP Sportsman Coupe in its original form. One of only 2 made and the only one of its kind in existence. | Steve Riding

Dr Grahame MacKenzie of Hull gets a close up pic of the Spirit of Ecstacy.

6. Rolls Royce Enthusiasts Club, North of England Rally at Harewood House

Dr Grahame MacKenzie of Hull gets a close up pic of the Spirit of Ecstacy. | Steve Riding

