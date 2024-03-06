England rugby legend Danny Care goes back to his Leeds school to open community pitch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 37-year-old returned to his old school, Prince Henry’s Grammar to officially opening the school's new community 3G pitch.

Danny attended Prince Henry’s throughout his school career, helping them to Yorkshire Cup victories at U-13s, U-16s and the U-18s national vase in 2004. He made his debut for England School Rugby in 2003. Danny has been involved in the senior England Rugby Team since 2006, which makes him England’s sixth most capped player in the men’s game. He will be is hoping to collect his 100 th cap in the near future.

Danny Care with students.

The community 3G pitch is the culmination of an 8 year partnership working with local clubs, with funding from the clubs, Otley Town Council, the Football Foundation and Sport England and is used by local clubs for training and matches and by the school during the school day. The pitch has a shock pad, which means that contact rugby, as well as football, can be played on the pitch.