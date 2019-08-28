England cricket hero meets delighted fans in Pudsey Asda following 'best ever' Headingley Test match

CRICKETING hero Stuart Broad delighted hundreds of fans when he appeared at a Leeds supermarket yesterday,(Tuesday) following Sunday’s heart-stopping Test match at Headingley.

He was part of the English side who hauled England back from the brink, to scoop victory over Australia by just one wicket, thanks to an astonishing display by Ben Stokes.

England cricketer Stuart Broad at Asda, Pudsey, Leeds, on Tuesday 27 August 2019, promoting Hardy's wines. Image credit: Susana Micolta at Nexus PR.

Today he called for youngsters to be given a chance to get involved in cricket from an early age.

He said it was vital that a young talent pool could be nurtured from primary school age: “With the World Cup win, and the Test match just been, the demand for cricket from a younger generation will be at an all time high as the nation has been inspired.

READ MORE: Ashes triumph at Headingley was ‘perfect Test’ for Yorkshire cricket





“I really hope that we can see a shift towards cricket being played more in primary schools, and we can start to identify and nurture a larger pool of talent.”

The Ashes match result has caused much excitement for fans and is being cited as one of the best ever Test match games in cricketing history.

Stuart, 33, from Nottinghamshire, who has 1.2 million twitter followers, was promoting Hardy’s wine as fans queued at Asda, in Pudsey, to get their wine goblets signed by the right arm bowler and left-handed batter.

READ MORE: Headingley crowd were key to England’s amazing victory – Ben Stokes





Stuart told the YEP: “I still can’t quite believe the result. I’ve watched it over and over again and it still hasn’t quite sunk in.

“Headingley is always a great atmosphere, and it didn’t disappoint throughout the Test. The fans are crucial, especially when things seem to be going against you.

“We’ve really felt the support of the fans at every ground this series, and I don’t see that changing going into the final two Test’s with all to play for.

“It’s certainly up there for me as one of the best Test matches. When you consider the circumstances, England chased their highest ever run chase with a 10th wicket partnership of 76 runs.

“That just shows what a job we had to do, and we came through it. These sort of experiences are so important for future matches where we might be in a similar situation, it will help further build an attitude that encourages the team to never give up.

Cricket umpire legend Dickie Bird, 86, said: “The Test match was one of the best in history. I’ve never seen anything like it in all my years.”

READ MORE:

Emerald Headingley Stadium factfile:

The stadium is now a 'world class' venue, after more than two decades of planning, as the new £45m redevelopment of the Headingley rugby and cricket ground is finally complete, opening in May 2019.

Improvements to the new north stand means a capacity of 20,000 at the ground, which is shared by Yorkshire County Cricket Club, Leeds Rhinos Rugby League and Yorkshire Carnegie Rugby Union.

The Emerald Suite can cater for 450 people and over looks both the cricket and rugby pitch, private boardrooms, bars, lounges, 12 private boxes and a roof terrace.

It can feed up to 1,400 people across various lounges.