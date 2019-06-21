Emirates to hire cabin crew staff from Leeds: Here is how to apply

Emirates airline have announced they are coming to Leeds for a Cabin Crew hiring event.

The Dubai-based airline is holding a Cabin Crew Recruitment Open Day on Thursday 27th June at 9am at The Hilton Hotel Leeds.

The airline is looking for both women and men to fill the new positions which have been created due to the continued growth of the airline, including the recent addition of new routes on the Emirates network as well as additional aircraft.

Cabin crew are offered an entire employment package, which includes a variety of benefits such as a tax-free income, free high standard shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to/from work, medical and dental cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.

It also offers attractive concessional travel benefits for cabin crew as well as their families and friends.

There are a number of criteria that need to be filled in order to be considered.

These include that applicants are at least 21 years of age at the time of joining and have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes.

Candidates are encouraged to complete an online application on the Emirates Group careers website prior to attending the Open Day.

Richard Jewsbury, Divisional Vice President UK for Emirates, said: “Our cabin crew are open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented and that’s what we need from candidates in order to deliver Emirates’ award-winning onboard experience to customers. This open day is a great opportunity for people to get their career off to a flying start.

"Applicants just need to arrive at the Open Day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph.

“Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required.

"Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

“It is an exciting time for us as Emirates continues to grow and we encourage interested applicants to attend and meet some of our cabin crew recruitment team who will be happy to answer any questions about the role and life in Dubai.”

Emirates currently flies to 157 destinations across six continents operating a modern fleet of 269 all wide-body aircraft.