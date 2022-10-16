Her family and friends today expanded their search for a donor to Elland Road, urging Leeds United supporters to take a test to see if they are a match for Emily.

Speaking to the YEP today (16 October), Emily’s stepfather Andrew Plenderleith said: “She’s been in my life since she was three years of age, and sadly in October last year she was diagnosed with leukemia.

"She’s really ill at the moment and is desperate for young people between 16 and 30 to sign up to the bone marrow donor register. We’re here today at Elland Road with the Anthony Nolan charity to try and bring in as many donors as we possibly can.”

Family and friends appeal for a bone marrow donation to help Emily Land who has cancer, at Elland Road, Leeds before the Leeds United v Arsenal match. Pictured from the left are Bernadette Radnal, Emily's sister Millie, Andrew Plenderleith and Clare Benson, Picture by Simon Hulme

Setting up a stand at the iconic football stadium this morning, Emily’s supporters handed out flyers and demonstrated how to sign up to Anthony Nolan’s stem cell donor register using their phones.

Football fans were encouraged to fill out a questionnaire on the Anthony Nolan website and submit a mouth swab for analysis.

Anyone who is found to be a match for Emily will then be contacted by the charity to donate stem cells.

Jamie Barugh, who made a full recovery from blood cancer after a successful bone marrow transplant in 2013, attended today’s event to show his support for Emily and her family.

21-year-old Emily Land is looking for a stem cell donor to save her life.

He said: “I have had a bone marrow transplant myself in 2013, so it’s just a case of making sure and doing my uptmost best to help the charity and help Emily source a bone marrow donor that will potentially save her life.

"The experience of getting a transplant is a complete rollercoaster, physically and emotionally; the reason why it’s so important is there are certain types of cancer that are only curable by having a new immune system – Emily is in urgent need of one.”

To help, potential donors should go to www.anthonynolan.org to register their interest and submit a mouth swab.

