Eleven scarily-cute sausage-dog snaps from Halloween event at Leeds' Pup-up Café

The miniature mutts turned out in force at the Pup-up Café at the Revolution Electric Press in the city centre for the sausage-dog spectacular.

It was a chance for owners to bring along their pets to meet other owners at the Cookridge Street venue and let their pets off the lead.

There were prizes up for grabs for the best-dressed dogs, plenty of canine culinary delights such as “puppuccinos”, other treats and a range of activities.

The event has proved popular in the past that the day is divided into sessions with plenty of pet owners heading for the venue.

At today’s event there were even owners from South and North Yorkshire who had made the trip into Leeds.

