Eleven scarily-cute sausage-dog snaps from Halloween event at Leeds' Pup-up Café

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 19th Oct 2025, 16:30 BST

Dozen of Dachshunds waddled their way into Leeds this morning for a special Halloween event.

The miniature mutts turned out in force at the Pup-up Café at the Revolution Electric Press in the city centre for the sausage-dog spectacular.

It was a chance for owners to bring along their pets to meet other owners at the Cookridge Street venue and let their pets off the lead.

There were prizes up for grabs for the best-dressed dogs, plenty of canine culinary delights such as “puppuccinos”, other treats and a range of activities.

The event has proved popular in the past that the day is divided into sessions with plenty of pet owners heading for the venue.

At today’s event there were even owners from South and North Yorkshire who had made the trip into Leeds.

Lucy and Tom Lightowler of Ripon with Luna.

1. Pup-up Café Dachshund Halloween event

Lucy and Tom Lightowler of Ripon with Luna. | By Steve Riding. National World Resell

Photo Sales
Milo on the spooky sofa.

2. Pup-up Café Dachshund Halloween event

Milo on the spooky sofa. | By Steve Riding. National World Resell

Photo Sales
Matilda Makowski, 18 months, of Skipton with Crumpet.

3. Pup-up Café Dachshund Halloween event

Matilda Makowski, 18 months, of Skipton with Crumpet. | By Steve Riding. National World Resell

Photo Sales
Cat Ramsdill of Horsforth with Dachshund, Ganymede.

4. Pup-up Café Dachshund Halloween event

Cat Ramsdill of Horsforth with Dachshund, Ganymede. | By Steve Riding. National World Resell

Photo Sales
Jemma Turner of Leeds with Noodle.

5. Pup-up Café Dachshund Halloween event

Jemma Turner of Leeds with Noodle. | By Steve Riding. National World Resell

Photo Sales
Chelsey Scargill of Hunslet has a word in the ear of Toby.

6. Pup-up Café Dachshund Halloween event

Chelsey Scargill of Hunslet has a word in the ear of Toby. | By Steve Riding. National World Resell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice