Eight-storey student flats proposal for 'run-down' site in Leeds city centre

An application has been submitted by Torsion (Burley Street) Ltd to demolish a number of buildings on the narrow patch of land between Burley Street and Park Lane, then construct the purpose-built accommodation building.

In a statement attached to the proposals, they said: “The site is largely vacant and poorly maintained. It does not present a positive image of the area given its prominence on a key route out of the city centre, overlooked by the Marlborough’s residential estate, and Leeds City College campus.

“The site is currently occupied by part of a former terrace of buildings, which include a fish and chip shop, an accountant’s office and a take away at ground floor level. These outlets will shortly be vacated.

The site could be flattened and student flats built if ambitious plans are approved.

“Beyond this and some unregulated car parking which takes place on an ad-hoc basis, the site makes no material contribution to the economic or social wellbeing of the area, and is detrimental to its visual amenity.

"The site is currently dilapidated, poorly maintained and a focus for anti-social behaviour. Redevelopment presents an opportunity to significantly enhance the visual and social amenity of the area.”

The plans suggest the building would be between six and eight storeys in height and accommodate more than 180 students in “studio” flats. They would each contain a bathroom, kitchenette, a sofa, a TV, a desk and desk

chair, a double wardrobe and a three-quarters bed.

The ground floor could comprise of common space, study pods, a cinema room, a games room, a gym. This is in addition to an accessible roof terrace on the middle “step” of the building. There would be abundant cycle parking and a small amount of car parking.

The developers say the artwork on the side of the end-terrace building earmarked for demolition, which reads ‘Burley Beach” with a painting of a seaside scene, could be “considered a positive feature of the site and will be taken into account as part of the proposed development”.