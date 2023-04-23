Eight photos from Leeds Children's Charity Ball that raised £50,000 in one night

Leeds Hospitals Charity hosted its first-ever Leeds Children’s Charity Ball, raising £50,000 to benefit young patients at Leeds Children’s Hospital.
A glittering evening complete with a champagne reception, live entertainment, silent auction and diamond necklace raffle took place at Pavilions of Harrogate.
(l-r) Mark Davies, Trustee of Leeds Hospital Charity and director at Think OTB with Dr Amir Khan, Sarah Bloomfield, Sarah Shuck and Jo Waddington at the important fundraiser. Photo: submitted
TV's and patron of Leeds Hospitals Charity, Dr Amir Khan, hosted the ball after recently visiting Leeds Children’s Hospital to meet staff, young patients and families. Photo: submitted
Barbara Rider, chair of the Ball Committee has supported Leeds Hospitals Charity for the past 15 years, raising over £1m said: “I have been fundraising for over a decade and I still get the same feeling of excitement to support Leeds Hospitals Charity and I am grateful to see the impact raising vital funds has on the young patients and their families within the Children’s Hospital.” Photo: submitted
Esther Wakeman, CEO of Leeds Hospitals Charity said: “Hearing powerful stories like Natalia’s will inspire people to give generously, helping us continue to provide vital funding to support projects that make a real difference to poorly children and their carers.” Photo: submitted