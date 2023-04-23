News you can trust since 1890
Eight photos from Leeds Children's Charity Ball that raised £50,000 in one night

Leeds Hospitals Charity hosted its first-ever Leeds Children’s Charity Ball, raising £50,000 to benefit young patients at Leeds Children’s Hospital.

By Nick Frame
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

A glittering evening complete with a champagne reception, live entertainment, silent auction and diamond necklace raffle took place at Pavilions of Harrogate.

(l-r) Mark Davies, Trustee of Leeds Hospital Charity and director at Think OTB with Dr Amir Khan, Sarah Bloomfield, Sarah Shuck and Jo Waddington at the important fundraiser.

1. Leeds Children’s Charity Ball

(l-r) Mark Davies, Trustee of Leeds Hospital Charity and director at Think OTB with Dr Amir Khan, Sarah Bloomfield, Sarah Shuck and Jo Waddington at the important fundraiser. Photo: submitted

TV's and patron of Leeds Hospitals Charity, Dr Amir Khan, hosted the ball after recently visiting Leeds Children’s Hospital to meet staff, young patients and families.

2. Leeds Children’s Charity Ball

TV's and patron of Leeds Hospitals Charity, Dr Amir Khan, hosted the ball after recently visiting Leeds Children’s Hospital to meet staff, young patients and families. Photo: submitted

Barbara Rider, chair of the Ball Committee has supported Leeds Hospitals Charity for the past 15 years, raising over £1m said: “I have been fundraising for over a decade and I still get the same feeling of excitement to support Leeds Hospitals Charity and I am grateful to see the impact raising vital funds has on the young patients and their families within the Children’s Hospital.”

3. Leeds Children’s Charity Ball

Barbara Rider, chair of the Ball Committee has supported Leeds Hospitals Charity for the past 15 years, raising over £1m said: “I have been fundraising for over a decade and I still get the same feeling of excitement to support Leeds Hospitals Charity and I am grateful to see the impact raising vital funds has on the young patients and their families within the Children’s Hospital.” Photo: submitted

Esther Wakeman, CEO of Leeds Hospitals Charity said: “Hearing powerful stories like Natalia’s will inspire people to give generously, helping us continue to provide vital funding to support projects that make a real difference to poorly children and their carers.”

4. Leeds Children’s Charity Ball

Esther Wakeman, CEO of Leeds Hospitals Charity said: “Hearing powerful stories like Natalia’s will inspire people to give generously, helping us continue to provide vital funding to support projects that make a real difference to poorly children and their carers.” Photo: submitted

